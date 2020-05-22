Raghu Ram, Rajiv Lakshman Pen Down Emotional Notes as They Lose Close Friend to Coronavirus

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman on Friday took to social media to mourn the demise of their close friend Abdul Rauf who passed away due to the coronavirus. In their notes, the twin brothers mentioned that Abdul started his career as his driver and rose to become the head of production.

Sharing an emotional note, he wrote, “I lost you last night to Covid 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as head of production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort,” he wrote.

Bidding goodbye to his friend, he concluded his note sating this will never be ok.

Rajiv too posted about their friend with a picture taken less than a year back. "The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond,” wrote Rajiv.