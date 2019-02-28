English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghu Ram: Real Soldiers Fighting on the Border Do Not Discriminate, These Internet Soldiers Do
Raghu Ram says beating your own people in the name of patriotism is idiotic.
Image: Instagram/Raghu Ram
Television producer and actor Raghu Ram, best known for creating MTV Roadies, says harassing fellow Indians in the name of patriotism should be condemned and stopped.
He cited the sporadic incidents of violence and alleged harassment of Kashmiri students across India, and how a group of people protested in front of Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru, demanding a change in its name for its connection with Pakistan.
"The best people are there in our government and army to decide everything for the best in our country in the (current) political situation. As a citizen, we should support our government. Keeping that aside, the group of people who are beating innocent students to death and harassing people based on their identity is ridiculous,” Raghu told IANS.
"It should be highly criticised. Beating your own people in the name of patriotism is not patriotic, it is idiotic," he added.
He said the army does not discriminate. "The fact is that for our Indian Army, we are Indian and that is our identity. Our real soldiers who are fighting on the border to protect our country do not identify and discriminate people based on their caste, region and religion. These Internet soldiers do and they are ruining the peace in our daily life.
"The culture of proving patriotism by beating other Indians who differ from the thoughts of the majority is dangerous," he said.
Raghu Ram will next be seen in the web series A.I.S.H.A My Virtual Girlfriend, which will stream on Arre and MX Player from March 4.
