Raghu Ram Shares Pictures with Wife and Newborn, Credits Ex-wife Sugandha for the Click

Roadies Host Raghu Ram has shared pictures with his wife Natalie Di Luccio and their newborn Rhythm on Monday. Posting two beautiful pictures on Instagram, Raghu wrote, “Presenting... The Proud Parents! #BabyRhythm #DaddyLife”

In the series of two pictures, the first one features Raghu holding this little bundle of joy in his arms. The baby’s face is not visible and the father-son duo is donning the colour black. The second snap shows Natalie in a closeup, holding the baby boy.

The pictures are clicked by Raghu’s ex-wife and now a close friend, Sugandha Garg. The Tees Maar Khan actor thanked Sugandha for the clicks. Tagging the Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actress, he wrote, “Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!”

Natalie too posted the picture with a heartfelt caption and mentioned how motherhood is beautiful, but difficult. “This little boy is everything,” she wrote.

Ex-couple Sugandha and Raghu separated in 2016, after spending more than 10 years of their marriage together. Even after separation, the ex-couple are a part of each other’s life, and are good friends. They got divorced in 2018, after which Raghu married singer Natalie Di Luccio.

Sugandha also congratulated the couple in an endearing Instagram post. She wrote, “A photo to commemorate the passing of time… Welcome Rhythm... You’ve been born to warriors.” The picture featured Raghu holding the baby with his back towards the lens.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.