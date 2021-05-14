Raghu Ram Wishes Ex-wife Sugandha Garg on Her Birthday

Roadies fame Raghu Ram wished Sugandha Garg on her birthday on Thursday. He dedicated a special post for ex-wife on Instagram stories and had a quirky wish for her.

Raghu shared an adorable picture of Sugandha with his son Rhythm from his wife Natalie Di Luccio. The picture shows the actress carrying the little boy gently in her lap and posing for the camera. Along with the picture, the television actor-producer wished, “Happy Birthday to this mad monkey!”. Punning on her age, the actor interestingly asked, “Rhythm wants to know if at least now he can call you Aunty…”

Raghu and Sugandha were hitched in the year 2006. After being in a marriage for over a decade, the couple announced their separation. They parted ways in 2018 but remained cordial with each other since then.

Announcing the divorce on social media, Raghu had hinted at always cherishing the bond of friendship between the duo and set perfect "divorce goals".

“Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun, we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals,” Raghu posted on social media. Whereas, Sugandha shared the same picture with ex-husband and penned, "It’s been a pleasure. All of it. I got you boo. #relationshipgoals #divorcegoals”.

Later, Raghu married singer Natalie Di Luccio in 2018 and welcomed their son Rhythm last year.

Raghu rose to fame with the popular reality show Roadies on MTV which was accepted as an experimental project by the channel in 2000. Later, it went on to become the most popular reality show among youth and now is among the longest-running reality flicks on Indian television. He is also known for other shows such as MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla.

Whereas Sugandha rose to prominence with the movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and later acted in films such as Tere Bin Laden and My Name Is Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here