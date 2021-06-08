Raghu Ram's 'Prank' Indian Idol Audition Video Surfaces Where He Called the Judges 'Rude'

Raghu Ram shot to fame as a judge on one of the most popular reality show on TV - MTV Roadies. But not many people know that Raghu himself once appeared as an Indian Idol aspirant, who was rejected at the audition. An old video of him auditioning before the judges back then - Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam - has surfaced now.

The video shows Raghu at the Delhi auditions of the show, years ago. He enters the room and starts stretching before singing, to which Farah Khan says that he is wasting time from the two minutes that he has. Raghu then goes on to sing ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’, but the judges were not impressed. “Bohot kharab gaaya aapne. Was this your best song selection?” Sonu asked, to which Raghu replies that he thought that the judges would appreciate the choice of song.

When Anu Malik reiterates that his singing is not up to the mark and he cannot go to Mumbai for the next level of auditions, Raghu says, “You can say this politely also. I don’t like people being rude to me. I am sure you don’t like people being rude to you," he replies.

Sonu Nigam defends his co-judges, saying that they have been polite to him, but it was Raghu who was throwing attitude. Raghu then walks out of the audition room and tells host Mini Mathur outside, “People are just setting themselves up to get rejected." Watch the video here.

Reportedly, Raghu Ram had later said in his memoir, Rearview: My Roadies Journey, that his ‘Indian Idol’ audition was a prank.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here