Raghuvir Yadav’s Wife Files for Divorce, Demands Rs 10 Crore in Alimony

Veteran actor Raghuvir Yadav has hit headlines after his estranged wife Purnima Kharga filed a divorce at the Bandra Family Court after 32 years of marriage.

Purnima, a former Kathak dancer, sought divorce from her husband alleging adultery and desertion, reported Mumbai Mirror. She has sought an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and a final alimony of Rs 10 crore from Raghuvir.

Raghuvir’s wife has also made his partner and manager Roshni Archeja a party to the petition.

Raghuvir and Purnima tied the knot in 1988 and they have a son, who is now 30-year-old. However, things did not turn out well and they decided to part ways in 1995.

Purnima claimed that she supported Raghuvir when he was a struggling actor but, he left her for other women after he started getting fame and success.

The petition filed through lawyers Ishika Tolani and Tuooba Khan states, “The petitioner(Purnima) states that it is the Respondents (Raghuvir) aforesaid conduct and behavior, his act of cheating and living in an adulterous relationship which has created a marital discord and is therefore guilty of treating the petitioner (Purnima) cruelly.”

The petition further says that Raghuvir is entitled to a Decree of Divorce u/s 13(1)(i) and 13(i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Raghuvir had himself filed divorce in 1996 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, but later withdrew it many years later.

Currently, Raghuvir reportedly pays Rs 40,000 a month to his wife for maintenance, but Purnima says that payments are not made on time.

