Ragini Dwivedi to Play Female Lead Opposite Sundar C in One 2 One

The makers of upcoming Tamil film One 2 One launched the shooting of the film on January 14, on the occasion of Pongal with a muhurat puja. Some pictures from the puja have been doing rounds on the internet.

The film, directed by K Thirugnanam, features director-actor Sundar C in the lead role. Actors Vijay Varma and George Antony are playing important roles in the movie. Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi will play the female lead opposite Sundar C. Ragini made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2012. Ragini has acted in movies like Ariyaan and Jayam Ravi’s Nimirndhu Nil. The actress, who belongs to a Punjabi family, has been acting in Kannada cinema since 2009.

Recently, Ragini’s name also came up in the drug case involving many from the Kannada film industry. On September 4, 2020, officials from the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru raided Ragini’s residence. The same day she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the case. She was released on bail after serving around 5 months in prison.

Ragini has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Kannada industry. She rose to fame starring in successful Kannada language films like Kempe Gowda, Shiva, Bangari and Ragini IPS.

The music of One 2 One will be composed by Siddharth Vipin. The cinematography will be handled by Vikram Mohan. According to media reports, the makers are currently in talks with an actor to play the role of antagonist in the film. The film is produced by 24 HRS Productions.

Besides One 2 One, Director-actor Sundar C is currently also acting in Thalainagaram 2 and Pattampoochi.

One 2 One’s director K Thirunjanam’s last film Paramapadham Vilayattu starring Trisha Krishnan was a political thriller, based on true events. The film streamed on Disney+Hotstar and was well-received by the audience and critics.

