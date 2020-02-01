Ragnarok: All You Need to Know About Cast of Netflix's Superhero Series

"In a Norwegian town poisoned by pollution and rattled by melting glaciers, the End Times feel all too real. It’ll take a legend to battle an old evil," reads the description of Netflix's all-new superhero drama series Ragnarok on their website.

The show, however, has nothing to do with Marvel's Thor series or Chris Hemsworth. The series is already getting rave reviews with the official synopsis reading, "Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature."

For fans of coming-of-age superhero flicks like Teen Wolf and Sabrina, Ragnarok could be the new show to get hooked on to.

Here's a bit about the cast of the show

David Stakston

Stakston plays the titular role in the series. He essays teenager Magne, who moves to Edda and realised he might be a God. He had earlier starred in the series Skam.

Jonas Strand Gravli

Gravli plays the role of Laurits, Magne's brother. Gravli was earlier seen the Netflix series 22 July.

Herman Tømmeraas

Herman Tømmeraas plays the role of Fjor. He had earlier been a part of Skam, and was also a part of series such as Stikk and Semester. The actor has quite a fan following on Instagram.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbø

Another actor from Skam, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø is also a musician in real life. The 21-year-old actor has been a part of 2017's Norwegian effort The Comet (Kometen) and the 2018 Danish short film November, She is playing the role of Saxa.

Emma Bones

Known for her role in Homeground, Emma Bones will be portraying the character of Gry.

Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin

The actor will be essaying the character of Isolde. She was in three episodes of Beforeigners, a show from HBO Nordic before this series.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.