Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi Finally Reveals Who's the Real Star of Thor Love and Thunder

The mighty god of thunder Thor got a makeover when Kiwi director Taika Waititi was cast as the director of the third installation of the franchise.

Thor: Ragnarok, not only became commercially successful but also went on to become one of the most acclaimed Marvel films because of the intelligent sense of humour and its refreshing take on the archaic hero.

Now unlike the other superheroes, Thor is getting his fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, and will see Taika don the director's hat once again. During the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H, Marvel producer Kevin Feige brought the cast on stage. Apart from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie, they also brought back Natalie Portman who played Jane Foster in the first two Thor films. Taika also revealed that Natalie would be playing female Thor in the film.

This revelation made everyone wonder who the real star of Thor 4 will be, will it be Chris Hemsworth, whose character has left with the Guardians of the Galaxy in Endgame, or will it actually be lady Thor? Taika Waiti cleared all doubts during an interview with MTV. "It’s Chris. It’s a Thor film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s (Natalie) in it.” This goes on to say that despite multiple challenges in Marvel Phase 4, the makers aren't forgetting their roots.

Earlier, producer Kevin Feige revealed how he brought Portman and Waititi together for the movie. "We love the story -- it's one of the best comic runs recently," Feige explained. " [Taika Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, 'How do we--?' This is a very big movie that'll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We'd been in touch with Natalie. She's part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit the theatres on November 2021.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.