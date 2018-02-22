English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Controversy Over His New Bollywood Song, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Says 'Music Has No Boundaries'
Rahat has been singing for Bollywood films since 2003. He has delivered many hits like "Mann ki lagan", "Jiya dhadak dhadak", "Bol na halke halke" and "O re piya".
Mumbai: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is facing a backlash for singing the song titled Ishtehar -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian film production Welcome To New York, says music has no boundaries.
Singer-turned-Union minister Babul Supriyo had said Rahat's voice in the song must be removed and dubbed by someone else as he was not able to comprehend the need or desire to cross the border for entertainment content at a time when tensions on the India-Pakistan border had escalated.
Following Supriyo's suggestion, the film's director Chakri Toleti said they are yet to decide the fate of the song.
Rahat then tweeted on Tuesday: "In midst of so much being said all I can say is music has no boundaries and I thank everyone for showing so much love for the songs which I am a part of."
Composer Shamir Tandon has defended the use of his voice in the film.
Rahat has been singing for Bollywood films since 2003. He has delivered many hits like Mann ki lagan, Jiya dhadak dhadak, Bol na halke halke and O re piya.
