Rahul Deshpande Reacts On His Film Me Vasantrao Making It To Oscars Longlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a list of 301 feature films, eligible for the Oscars on Tuesday. Some of the Indian films which have made the cut includes Rahul Deshpande-starrer Me Vasantrao, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. Rahul shared the proud moment on social media and expressed his delight at the film’s eligibility for Oscar nominations. “A proud moment! Our Vasantrao movie, which received lots of love from fans, has qualified for the 19th prestigious Oscars Award…! Thank you and congratulations to everyone. We are delighted our Marathi film Me Vasantrao has qualified to be eligible for Oscars 2023,” he wrote in the caption.

The singer-actor in a chat with Hindustan Times rshared that he feels good about the news. “Firstly, this is not just a film for me, it’s a tribute to my grandfather. I don’t know any other actor or singer (in current times) who has played his grandfather or sung his songs,” he added.

Rahul Deshpande shared that he is thankful that the Oscar committee has taken note and found the film eligible for nomination. When asked about his next step, Rahul stated that he doesn’t know the further procedure, as he just got the news that his film is eligible for the awards. “So, I’m trying to find it out on my own, how we should take it ahead and whether we should show it to any people or the jury members, I don’t know what the process is,” he added.

Rahul Deshpande also mentioned that it is a big deal for Marathi cinema, and recalled that Shwaas was India’s official entry in 2004 to the Academy Awards; and since then he didn’t hear of any other Marathi film making it to the Awards. “I think it’s a rare occasion and I’m very glad that it’s being noted on the global level,” Deshpande stated.

It is also worth noting that Me Vasantrao has made it to the list, but it does not guarantee that the film will make it to the final list of nominations for the Oscars Awards. According to Variety, a total of 9,579 eligible voting members will cast their votes between January 12 and January 17. The nomination list will be announced on January 24.

