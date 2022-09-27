Rahul Dev Birthday Special: Fitness Secret That The Actor Follows To Stay in Shape

Happy Birthday Rahul Dev! The actor and former model has made a mark in the industry with his noteworthy performances in films like Omkara, Arsangam, Torbaaz and others. He even appeared in several television shows, one of which was Bigg Boss 10.

Apart from the professional front, Rahul Dev is known for his fitness regimes, which he usually shares with his fans on the gram. He’s deeply invested in healthy living and makes sure to keep in touch with his goals by making smarter choices. The 53-year-old actor also encourages his fans to focus on their health with some of his mantras.

The actor opts for simpler methods that are in turn smart choices.

According to him, it’s always the best idea to make it a habit of using staircases instead of escalators or lifts. This keeps any person fit and healthy. He starts his day with a glass of lukewarm water with apple cider vinegar. And when it comes to water consumption in general, he drinks around 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Rahul Dev believes in exercising daily for at least 45 to 50 minutes, it can be any physical activity that keeps a person engaged. This is not only with the aim to achieve a specific body type but also to keep oneself healthy. The actor had also mentioned that he avoids protein shakes unless they’re monitored by a dietician. He also adapts his food habits according to the environment that he is in, given that he travels a lot. The basic idea he follows is to eat small portions and drink no water during the meal. According to him, it’s also essential to choose the right training partner, who can help in finding motivation and train you properly to achieve the goals. Rahul Dev prefers homemade food as it can improve health and even help achieve fitness goals. Apart from that, he consumes a smoothie daily, containing almonds, ice, dates, water and organic cacao. Rahul Dev also encourages working out at home, if one doesn’t want to indulge in gym equipment. This can be done with a basic exercise routine.

