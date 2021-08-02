Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Shoot for a Project After Marriage

From singer to a runner up of Bigg Boss 14, to a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, Rahul Vaidya has presently become a well known name in television industry. The singer has been in the news for quite some time now. The singer got married to his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar, a few days ago. The couple has worked in some projects before their wedding, but as per a report, they will soon be seen in an ad film.

This ad film will be Rahul and Disha’s first project together after their wedding. Disha will be playing the role of a bride and her real-life husband Rahul will appear as the groom in the project. The owner of the brand which has selected the adorable couple for the ad film said that Disha and Rahul look like a family. Now, the couple is recognised as the one which represents modern India. The couple is perfect for our product because the product is modern too. The selection of these artists is the right choice for this product, he added.

Rahul proposed to Disha in the Bigg Boss 14 house and Disha too came to the house to accept his proposal. After the end of the show the couple went on a foreign trip together. Both of them are pretty active on social media and keep posting a number of pictures and videos on their handles. The photos and videos of their wedding took the internet by storm. As per some reports while talking about the grand proposal Disha said that although she liked Rahul but the proposal was a big surprise for her. She became emotional when she saw Rahul proposing in the promo of the show.

Fans love them for their cute chemistry and bonding. They have been connected with the couple’s journey since the day of the unique proposal. Hence, it will be very exciting for them to see their favourite real-life couple together on screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here