Rahul Dit-O is a popular name in the Kannada music industry. He is a well-known rapper and lyricist. The singer is now making headlines as he recently dropped the second part of his 2018 Rap Song Nangansiddu. The song was released on February 28 and is currently going viral.

The song comes amid reports that everything was not going smoothly among Kannada rappers. Everyone knew that there was enmity between Bigg Boss Kannada winner Chandan Shetty and rapper Alok. But Alok and Chandan said that there was no such thing as rivalry between those two. Rahul Dit-O, who started his rapping journey with Alok, has now openly attacked him.

Earlier, Alok, Rahul Dit-O, MC Biju and DJ Mithal, all worked together on the same team. The team has done many super-hit songs together. Now Rahul Dit-O’s Nangansiddu part 2 song openly attacks Alok. The song begins with All Not OK, a direct reference to Alok, who is called All OK in the rap industry.

The song has been shot on the theme of the courtroom. In a recent interview, Rahul said, “I will tell you the truth. Apart from that, Rahul accused All OK of betraying his trust. Alok copied Rahul’s lyrics for his songs. Rahul is furious against All OK, who has always made money with his lyrics in the songs. In the song. Rahul even asked Alok to keep 50 per cent of the profit and gave the rest. But Alok didn’t agree. So through his latest song, Rahul has asked the question “we have to see if All OK will respond to this through his song."

Take a look at his song:

The song has been directed by Harish Victory. The editing, VFX and sound design have been done by S.I.D, while the mix and mastering have been handled by Urmi. Within two days of its release, the song has garnered 308,301 views on YouTube and is currently trending.

After seeing the song many viewers shared their feedback. One of the users commented, “One of the best diss tracks in the Kannada rap scene for sure," and another one wrote, “This song right here will change the hip hop scene in Kannada." “The more you listen to this song, the more it hits you hard. This is not just a diss track for All ok. It’s relatable to us because we all have such fake friends in our life," commented a third user.

On the work front, Rahul is the first person to start “Gangsta Rap" in Kannada. Rahul started his career as a rapper when he was 28. He started to make music by making his lyrics and songs. In 2012, he created a YouTube Channel. He started his singing career by uploading songs on his YouTube channel. In 2019, he came into the limelight after uploading a song called “Rocky Bhai” in memory of the KGF team for making the Kannada film. It went viral on YouTube and gained more than 17 million views.

Read all the Latest Movies News here