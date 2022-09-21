Rahul Gandhi Bonds With BTS Fans In Kerala, ARMY Tells Him To Stream Crush-J-Hope's Rush Hour

Congress member Rahul Gandhi shared a video in which he was seen bonding with a group of BTS fans in Kerala. The political leader is currently on a five-month-long march across India — Bharat Jodo Yatra — and he recently reached Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi shared a video in which he was seen talking to three young girls about their future and BTS.

In the video, Gandhi spoke to the girls about their friendship and teaching. He then shifted the subject to their future, asking them what they plan on becoming in the future. The girls confessed they wanted to be nurses but in Korea.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Surprised by their answer, Gandhi asked, “We are BTS Army.” “What do you like about Korean music?” Gandhi asked. “When you’re feeling down, listening to their music is quite comforting,” one of the girls explained. Gandhi was also shown a music video by BTS.

Sharing the video, Gandhi said, “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!”

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

The video has received all kinds of reactions. A section of fans informed Gandhi that a new song featuring BTS member J-Hope is releasing this week and he should try streaming it. “Rush hour by Crush ft. J-Hope is releasing on 22nd september don’t forget to stream @rahulgandhi,” a tweet read. “SIR PROMOTE RUSH HOUR AND JITB,” tweeted another BTS fan. A surprised fan asked, “What goes on in this country?!! anyways stream 134340.”

is it okay to promote rush hour under this?? RUSH HOUR FEAT JHOPE OF BTS WILL BE OUT ON 22ND SEPTEMBER 2:30 PM IST https://t.co/5CzMSLQeFf — ⁷ RUSH HOUR IS COMING ON 22ND SEPT (@pussaayyy) September 20, 2022

ARMY promoting BTS in every way possible as we should like I never expected this we are everywhere

anyways STREAM 134340 and get ready for RUSH HOURS https://t.co/Qt6VyoZAKz — farha⁷RUSH HOURS☆ (@agustannie_7) September 20, 2022

YALL MADE RAHUL GANDHI WATCH BTS MV https://t.co/C6WoeJqE5K pic.twitter.com/trpMUPLFb3 — mimmi⁷ (@yoongfigrl) September 20, 2022

Have always liked RG but never thought a day would come when i will see him watching BTS videos https://t.co/wP4EYmg3G6 — Sofi⁷nini day||ᵛ ˣ ᵛᵒᵍᵘᵉ ᵏ (@sofestic) September 20, 2022

Yoo adorable kerela armys introduced BTS to Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/xWtrEt9kS0 — Luna⁷ (@Jungkooklovlyy) September 21, 2022

Rahul Gandhi chatting with a bunch of school girls who aspire to be nurses and this came up! Every day I am reminded of the global force of good that is #BTS, their music bringing so much comfort to so many people across cultures globally and I teared up a bit. pic.twitter.com/jMDA5nEk77 — scout⁷ (@scoutlynch) September 21, 2022

never did i ever imagine to see Rahul Gandhi tweeting about BTS and watching their MV — m (@skoolluvaffairy) September 20, 2022

For the unversed, BTS is a two-time Grammy-nominated K-pop group comprising seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Having been in the music industry for over eight years now, they have several milestones to their credits. This includes over 20 Guinness World Records titles, attending the 76th United Nations General Assembly as presidential special envoys for South Korea and numerous South Korean and international music awards to their names.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here