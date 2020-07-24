Rahul Khanna Goes for a Vacation in His Living Room, Malaika Arora Asks Him to 'Cover Up'

Rahul Khanna is not letting the coronavirus pandemic ruin his 2020 vacation plans. The actor chose to make his living room his holiday destination and took a selfie of himself having a relaxing time. He also used the opportunity to draw attention to those less privileged during the pandemic.

Posting a bare-bodied selfie on Instagram, Rahul wrote, "Summer holiday destination: living room 🏖 #saferathome. If you're fortunate enough to have your health & shelter and might be looking to help those who don't, these guys are doing some great work: @cry_india @naz_foundation."

Malaika Arora probably thought the photo would be too hot to handle for social media, and asked the actor to cover up, pronto. Hairstylist Aalim Hakim resonated the thoughts of a lot of fans when he commented, "Mr. Handsome @mrkhanna."

Rahul often flaunts his body on Instagram with photos of him by the beach, poolside or at home during the lockdown. Despite being MIA from the screen, the actor keeps his followers hooked with regular pictorial updates.

Earlier Rahul had instagrammed another shirtless photo of himself jumping into the air on a beach. The actor posted the photo as a reminder for everyone to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. Malaika had stopped by the comment section to hilariously accuse Rahul of being a fan of social distancing much before the pandemic. "You were social distancing even when we weren't," wrote Malaika. Rahul had responded, "Guilty as charged."

