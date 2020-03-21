Rahul Khanna Pulls Malaika Arora's Leg, Accuses Her of Stealing His Pose

Rahul Khanna is charming and funny in equal measures. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to poke fun at his pal Malaika Arora and accused her of stealing his "look."

The actor posted a collage of his and Malaika's pictures, where the two of them were seen sporting a similar pose. While Rahil was seen in a white bathrobe touching his face with black nail-paint on, Malaika was seen in a white T shirt along with a face-mask and red nailpaint.

“There you go copying my look again, Malla!” Rahul captioned his Instagram story, adding “Hope everyone’s staying safe and self isolating”. Malaika also reposted it and wrote, “Avoid touching your face pls."

Malaika's picture was a screengrab of a group voice-call between her, sister Amrita Arora and BFF Kareena Kapoor, while the three of them were under self-isolation. "The best way to catch-up," she captioned the story.

Although under isolation, Malaika has not ceased to inspire her followers to get healthier. Urging her fans to practice Yoga at home, she wrote, “As the world fights against a public health scare, we must do our best to ensure we stay safe and calm in every little way so our friends, families, colleagues don’t panic. Ensure you’re constantly following the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and staying indoors as much as possible. It’s the time to come together in spirit and do our bit to avoid the infection, ask our loved ones to keep calm and most importantly, each one of us needs to be reponsible for ourselves, first. It’s all these little steps that’s going to be the change. Stay safe, stay healthy.”

