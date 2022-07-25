Rahul Khanna Reacts to Janhvi Kapoor Stalking Him on Instagram: Sweet of Her to Say That | Exclusive

The new season of Koffee With Karan is one of the most discussed shows of recent times and the spicy revelations made by the celebrities so far have already become a topic of debate on social media. A couple of weeks back, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a few bombs when she was on the couch with Sara Ali Khan. She confessed that she secretly stalks Rahul Khanna on Instagram and finds him incredibly hot. “I think he has got a vibe. He’s got energy. I think he’s hot,” said the Good Luck Jerry actor.

When News18.com caught up with Khanna and asked for his reaction on Janhvi’s comment, he said, “I haven’t actually seen the show but I was thoroughly updated by everyone of Janhvi’s comment. It’s so sweet of her to say it. I don’t think I have met her but I know her father (Boney Kapoor) very well. I have also met her mother (Sridevi) when she was shooting with my dad (Vinod Khanna) on a film set many years ago. I remember her being a classic introvert and I guess that is what connected me with her as I am an introvert too. I am sure wherever she is, she’d be very proud of Janhvi. What a sweet and confident girl she has turned out to be.”

Just three days later, Khanna posted an almost nude photo of himself setting the internet on fire. He attached a quirky caption with the photo. He wrote, “So, there’s something I’ve been keeping under wraps–but it’s now time to share! Join me tomorrow for the big reveal?”

The photo was an announcement about his own fashion line called RKXC in collaboration with the brand Chokore. Talking about it he said, “I have a strong creative agency and I have been on this collaboration for almost two and half years so we had a lot of time about how we wanted to launch our collection. We wanted something that gets people’s attention at the same time not take anything seriously. It was completely done with our tongue firmly in our cheek.”

Many celebrities like Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza commented on the photo too. Malaika wrote, “Nice sofa,” while Neha wrote, “Nice…socks!” Dia cracked a ‘sofa’ joke and wrote, “Sofaaa so good!” Renowned Fashion Designer Prabal Gurung tagged Janhvi Kapoor and asked her, “And what do you have to say @JanhviKapoor”. At the same time, many reacted negatively saying that the actor was promoting nudity.

Khanna mentions that the trolls or negative reactions doesn’t bother him, “The only people that I am trying to please is myself. I had fun doing it and I never took it seriously. Some people liked it which is great, others didn’t like it and it’s their choice. We are certainly happy with the outcome.”

