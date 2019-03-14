English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Khanna's Shirtless Pic on Instagram Left His Fans 'Distracted', Read His Witty Response
Actor Rahul Khanna's shirtless photo on Instagram left his fans swooning - and a few distracted - and he responded wittily to many of them.
The photo of the actor, only clad in a pair of red shorts as he crouches on the side of a river against a picture-perfect jungle backdrop, had garnered over 14,600 likes and over 400 comments.
Rahul, the son of late Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, responded to some of the comments.
To a fan, who wrote "Oh my heart, forgot how to breathe because my lungs were beating in my head and my nerves were tangling around my stomach and butterflies flew out of my mouth and all you did was turn back and smile. @mrkhanna, he said, "This would make a fascinating medical case study!"
As a fan complained of distraction from studying after seeing the photo, Rahul advised "Please close Instagram and get back to the books", and told another who cited a loss of interest in work, "Can you take the day off?"
"Well, this looks straight out of non published version of The Jungle Book," said another follower and Rahul said it was his favourite movie.
Rahul was last seen in 2014 Bollywood drama Fireflies, directed and produced by Sabal Singh Shekhawat. The film has an ensemble cast, which includes him, Arjun Mathur, Shivani Ghai, Monica Dogra and Aadya Bedi.
