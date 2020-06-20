Rahul Khanna's Cute Throwback Post On Birthday Gets This Comment From Malaika Arora

Rahul Khanna and Malaika Arora often engage in funny Instgram banter. The actor posted a throwback photo from his childhood on his birthday, and the Bollywood diva reacted to it pronto.

The Love Aaj Kal actor, who's celebrating his 48th birthday on June 20, shared a picture of a younger version of himself smiling ear-to-ear while eating something. The photo appears to be from one of his birthday parties as a kid. He added a touch of his signature sense of humour to his post, sharing a thought he's been struggling with since he was a kid.

"Still trying to figure out how to have my cake and eat it, too," he captioned his post. Rahul also added a plea to help provide better childhoods for underprivileged children by making donations non-profit organisations working towards the cause.

Rahul's post prompted comments from his close friends Malaika Arora and Shweta Bachchan. "Happy birthday, my darling. Please share some cake," wrote Malaika, while Shweta commented, "Aww-dorable." Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi too wished him on his birthday.

Rahul often delights his followers with good-looking pictures shared on his Instagram feed. He also occasionally shares throwback photos of his father Vinod Khanna and brother Akshaye Khanna.