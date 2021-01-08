Rahul Mahajan Calls Eijaz Khan 'Angry Middle-aged Man,' Is Concerned About His Health

TV personality Rahul Mahajan, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger opened up about the different contestants of the reality show. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rahul was tasked to select monikers for his house-mates.

While picking names, he was asked to choose who the 'Angry Young Man or Woman' in Bigg Boss 14 was and he picked actor Eijaz Khan. "Angry 'middle-aged' man is Eijaz Khan. Not young man or woman, middle-age. He's my age so I told Eijaz bhai, 'Don't do this. You might get a stroke or a heart attack. Don't push yourself.' He's not well. He can't even shout anymore. He'll be like (makes gargling sounds). It will get stuck. So, I said, 'It not's good for your health. For a show, you should not sacrifice yourself like this,'" he admitted.

The ex-contestant also added that he advised Eijaz to 'come into the comedy zone,' and show the audience his funny side. He said that those moments were not shown on TV as it was out of his character. "He had a lot of funny moments with me which was not telecasted at all," Rahul added.

Rahul, along with Kashmera Shah are the two challengers who have been evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Challengers are celebrties who were a part of the previous Bigg Boss seasons who are taking part in the current season to fight for the winner's trophy. Among the challengers, Manu Punjabi had to leave the reality show due to health issues. Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant are still in the show that airs on Colors.

Rahul, who is the son of late politician Pramod Mahajan, was one of the most popular and talked-about contestants when he entered the house in Bigg Boss season 2.