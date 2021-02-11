Rahul Mahajan Pulls Rakhi Sawant's Leg, Anita Hassanandani Blessed with a Baby Boy

Season 1’s Rahul Mahajan, who had re-entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss to support his friend Abhinav Shukla in the race to finale, said that he cannot believe that Rakhi Sawant doesn’t have money to buy clothes.

On his re-entry, Rahul was seen pulling Rakhi’s leg. He said, “Ye Aayi subah kapde leke maine isko poocha tere paas 5 flat hai... unn paanch flat mein ek bhi kapda nahi tha leke aane ke liye...(Referring to their first entry). Ye gareebon waali acting mere paas kapde nahi hai main gareeb hoon acting. Arre ek ek dance ke Rs 12 lakh leti thi dance karne ke liye. Kya tune 1200 kapde bhi nahi kareede the... puri acting main gareeb hoon (I asked her she had five flats and she didn't have clothes there. You would charge Rs 12 lakh for one performance and now you don't have money to buy clothes).”

Actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, corporate professional Rohit Reddy, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Reddy, who got married to Hassanandani in 2013, shared the news on Tuesday night as he posted a picture of the couple on Instagram. “Oh boy! he captioned the picture. The 39-year-old actor announced her pregnancy in October last year.

Congratulations poured in from the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Hina Khan, Ridhi Dogra, Nakuul Mehta, Kishwer Merchant, Karanvir Vohra, Barkha Sengupta, Raj Kundra, Surbhi Jyoti, Rannvijay Singha, Maanvi Gagroo and others. Ekta Kapoor, who is a single mom to son Ravie and also Anita's best friend, commented: "Yay".

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at 58. As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The late actor's body was taken to the Kapoor residence in Chembur where his last rites will take place. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

The megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, will return for a fifth and final season. Season 4 of the much loved web show ended on a much dramatic note with The Professor in peril and the gang surrounded from all corners. Season five is expected to premiere by the end of year and fans are already tripping over fan theories. One such theory has led them to think that Angel Rubio might join the gang of robbers in the series finale.

Angel was introduced in season one’s first episode as lead investigator Raquel Murillo's partner and they were seen coming together to stop The Professor from carrying off his heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. As Raquel had joined the robbers and he is not very fond of the new main investigator, Alicia Sierra, fans think Angel might also join the robbers.

Lately, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has been winning the Internet with her 'happy' pictures from her cousin Zayn Khan's wedding. Ira was super active on social media, sharing a sneak peek from vibrant pre-wedding festivities, however, she wasn't feeling up for the celebrations.

Ira, who has been vocal about facing mental health issues shared a new post on Instagram revealing she felt 'absolutely crap' at her cousin's wedding and had to force herself to smile for pictures. She said she had to suppress her real feelings to put up a happy face and due to her hectic job schedule, she hasn't been very frequent on social media. Ira confessed to feeling low lately adding she would 'go to work, cry and go to sleep.'

