Rahul Mahajan Reveals Wife Natalya Ilina Converted to Hinduism After Marriage

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan recently revealed that his wife Natalya Ilina, who is originally from Kazakhstan, converted to Hinduism after their marriage. Rahul also said that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are their idols.

Talking to Times of India, he said, “She is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati. I always tell her that the husband and wife’s relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship. I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read a lot of mythological stuff together. I feel you really need a good destiny to find a perfect partner and family.”

When asked about the secret to their happy relationship, Rahul said, "We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other’s matters too much and give each other space. We are not even too apart from each other." He added that they maintain the balance so that their marriage is on the right track.

Rahul will be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house with other ex-contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, and Manu Panjabi. They will make things difficult for the finalists Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

Rahul was previously married to Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguli. Both of them had accused Rahul of domestic violence.