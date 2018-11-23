English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot For Third Time With Kazakhstan's Model Natalya Ilina
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has tied the knot with Kazakhstan's model Natalya Ilina at a temple in Malabar Hill on Tuesday.
Image Courtesy: tellybeats/ Instagram
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has tied the knot with Kazakhstan's model Natalya Ilina at a temple in Malabar Hill on Tuesday. The wedding had only family members and close friends in attendance.
Talking about his marriage to Natayla, he told Mumbai Mirror, "I’ve had big weddings before, but those relationships didn’t last. I’ve known Natalya for a year and a half, even though we got close recently."
Talking about his and Natalya's priorities, he added, "She wants to start her own business, but I’ll go with whatever she has decided to do. Family life and peace of mind is important."
He also added that even though they have an age gap of 18 years, they look pretty together.
This is Rahul's third marriage. His first wife was Shweta Singh, a pilot. Later he married, Dimpy Ganguli following a reality TV show 'Rahul Ka Swyamvar'. The two got divorced in 2015.
Shweta and Rahul got married in August 2006, soon after Pramod Mahajan’s death. Just three months later, trouble began brewing. A Mumbai newspaper published pictures of Shweta alleging that Rahul had hit her. The daily reported that Rahul regularly beat Shweta since their marriage that was solemnised at a time when the BJP leader's son was in the midst of a legal battle over drug abuse. The paper also said that Shweta wanted to end the “abusive” relationship.
Meanwhile, his second wife Dimpy married a Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy on June 20, 2016. The two were blessed with a baby girl in June last year.
Former #biggboss contestant @therahulmahajan gets married for the third time. Rahul, 43 tied the knot with 25-year-old Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina.
