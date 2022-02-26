Rahul Mahajan’s Russian Wife Natalya Ilina Shares Heartfelt Note on Ukraine Invasion: ‘Heart Breaks Into Pieces’

As Russia launched a massive multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine, the world has been taken aback by the unprecedented move. Politicians, celebrities, public figures, and common people have reacted on social media and wished that tensions would deescalate soon. Expressing her dismay over the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Rahul Mahajan’s wife Natalya Ilina has shared a small yet heartfelt note on her Instagram handle. Natalya, who is Russian, shared how she is connected to both nations and feels disheartened to see the ongoing crisis.

In her note, the model-actress wrote that her paternal grandmother was Russian while her paternal grandfather was German. She further revealed," My nana (maternal grandfather) was Russian and my nani (maternal grandmother) was Ukrainian."

Revealing intriguing facts about her family and her roots, Natalya further said that her family was “basically formed as a child of WW2." She said that during World War II, Russians were fighting against Nazi Germany, but now she is saddened to see that Russia has turned against Ukraine.

“Right now, seeing Russian people against Ukrainian feels like family pushed to fight against their own family," Natalya added.

Talking about writing the note, Natalya claimed that she could not “keep quiet" while also saying that it is also hard to comment on anything at the same time.

Natalya underlined that she was overwhelmed watching the situation getting worse and kept checking on her “friends like family," who she claimed are currently present in Ukraine. Natalya asserted that she was unable to take sides between the two nations but prefers to be on the side of humanity.

Concluding her note, Natalya wrote that she is Russian as well as Ukrainian and German too."My heart is with both," she added. Further, she wished for peace and that the war ends.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation" in Ukraine earlier this week. Following this, Russian troops poured across the border of Ukraine for a full-scale invasion while Russian fighter jets and helicopters dropped bombs and missiles inside the country.

