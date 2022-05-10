Rahul Ramakrishna To Marry Girlfriend Bindu Soon, Actor Announces on Twitter

Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, has announced his wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Bindu. Sharing a photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu, the actor revealed that they will soon exchange vows. Ramakrishna posted on Twitter a picture kissing his bride-to-be on the balcony and wrote, “Getting married, finally, soonly!."

Soon after sharing the news, several of his admirers congratulated the pair on the post. Before the pandemic, the couple had reportedly planned to marry in a simple registered wedding.

Back in 2018, the actor announced that he would marry Bindu on January 15, 2019. Sharing a photo of the two on a beach, Ramakrishna wrote, “Psst. I’m getting married on January 15th. Don’t tell anyone. Seriously.”

Psst.. I’m getting married on January 15th. Don’t tell anyone. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/fx4mVulayv — Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) October 22, 2018

Bindu is a software developer, and the two met at a gathering. They became friends after Bindu provided Ramakrishna with a ride home since he couldn’t arrange one. Ramakrishna previously revealed that Bindu is a big fan of his work.

Speaking of Ramakrishna, the actor built a reputation for himself in Tollywood with several blockbusters. He was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s pan-India blockbuster RRR. The magnum opus got the actor more appreciation from all the corners.

The Telugu actor and comedian made his acting debut with Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam’s 2015 movie Sainma and put himself on the map as he played Vijay Deverakonda’s friend in the 2017 blockbuster film Arjun Reddy.

Apart from Arjun Reddy, Ramakrishna has multiple biggies in his name. On the work front, the actor is currently awaiting the release of Rana Daggubati-starrer Virata Parvam and Naga Shourya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.