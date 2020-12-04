Rahul Roy Conscious and Responding to Therapy, Discharge from Hospital Likely to Take Place Soon

Actor Rahul Roy, who is hospitalised in Mumbai following a brain stroke, is now doing better. Rahul suffered the stroke while shooting for his upcoming project titled LAC in Kargil. The film’s director Nitin Kumar Gupta gave an update on Rahul’s health condition. Nitin, who is currently in Kargil, informed that the actor’s physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well.

Nitin spoke to Mumbai Mirror about Rahul’s latest condition in detail. During the interview, the filmmaker revealed that as per doctors, Rahul may require a stent to avoid future attacks. He added that the actor’s medical supervisors will go ahead with the process when he is stable. Ntitn addressed and refuted the rumours that Rahul is still unconscious and in need of financial help to fund his treatment forward. He told the publication that he is in regular touch with Rahul’s doctors and his twin Rohit, who lives in Canada. Rohit revealed to Nitin that he spoke to Rahul on call and the ailing actor is conscious and even speaking a few sentences.

Nitin added that during the discussions he had with doctors, Rahul would need a stent in the middle cerebral artery to fend off cerebrovascular occurences in the future. It may prove expensive but it’s a preventive measure. Nitin spoke about the financing of Rahul’s treatment. He said that at the moment he is taking care of the expenses. However, it would make it easier for him if anyone wanted to help in any way. They would be compensated once Rahul recovers, assured Nitin.

Nitin informed that the surgery is due in a couple of weeks but for that to happen Rahul needs to get back on his feet first. He also revealed that doctors gave permission for the actor’s discharge but would be kept under observation for another week on Nitin’s insistence.

Rahul suffered a brain stroke on November 26 after his health deteriorated due to the harsh weather condition in Kargil.