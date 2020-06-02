Rahul Roy Making Film on Plight of Migrant Workers Walking Back Home During Lockdown

Rahul Roy is making a film on the plight of migrant workers, The Walk. The Aashiqui star and Bigg Boss winner will be seen in the lead role in the film called 'The Walk'. While many Bollywood celebs have come forward to help the migrants, Rahul has decided to narrate their story on screen.

"It is a story of human trial. The film encapsulates the journey of two migrants from Mumbai to their village in Uttar Pradesh by foot," Rahul said. It will be directed by Nitin Gupta. Work on it will begin when B-Town resumes shooting.

"The coronavirus pandemic has put us in an unprecedented situation for which nobody was prepared. While many of us are in the comfort of our homes, it's the migrant workers who are suffering the most. Their survival depends on their daily earnings. Now, the pandemic has taken that away from them. The Walk shows how hardship and pain are masked by the simplicity of life and how Roshan and Azaan get home. Though the film focuses on their journey, through their eyes, you get a glimpse of the life of all migrant workers, who are trying to return to the sanctuary of their home," Republic World quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Rahul has already released a minute-long promo and a poster of the film on Instagram.

Rahul Roy rose to fame with the blockbuster success of Aashiqui in 1990 and became a popular star Bollywood. Though he couldn't follow up the success of Aashiqui with more hits, he went on to win the first-ever season of the reality show Bigg Boss. It will be really exciting to see this film and know how he has handled such an important subject and also see him act after long!

