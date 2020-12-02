Rahul Roy Moved from ICU and Kept Under Observation After Suffering Brain Stroke

Rahul Roy suffered from a brain stroke on November 30 while shooting in Kargil for his forthcoming film LAC- Live The Battle. He was moved to an ICU after he was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai from Srinagar. The latest health update has been shared online by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. It has been revealed that Rahul has now been moved out of the ICU.

Viral posted a click on Instagram featuring Rahul with co-star Nishant Malkani dressed as soldiers in uniform. Briefing about his health condition, the post informed that the actor is undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Rahul was airlifted from Kargil and moved to Srinagar before he was taken to Mumbai. Rahul has his sister Priyanka and his brother-in-law by his side since the incident took place. Rahul’s brother-in-law informed Viral that the actor will be under doctors' supervision for a few more days. Therapies have begun and Rahul has been responding very well.

Viral further mentioned how Nishant felt about the accident as he witnessed the stroke. Reacting to the same, Nishant said, “His stroke happened right in front of me, he lost his speech, he was talking in a very different manner and he was not able to form sentences, and he was looking unwell. Now, he is recovering well in the ICU and as soon as I land in Mumbai, I am going to see him. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

Rahul, most popular for his role in the 1990 film Aashiqui, was in a critical condition when he was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai. The stroke reportedly was caused by harsh weather conditions.

LAC- Live The Battle is directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta and jointly bankrolled by Chitra Vakil Sharma and Nivedita Basu. The film is based on Galwan Ghati wherein Rahul plays the role of a Major. Rahul also starred in films like Jaanam and Sapne Saajan Ke. He was the winner of the first season of reality show Bigg Boss.