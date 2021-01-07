News18 Logo

Rahul Roy Reveals He Has Been Discharged From Hospital: It's a Long Journey For Full Recovery
Actor Rahul Roy, who had suffered from a brain stroke in November, has been discharged from the hospital after over a month of being admitted.

Actor Rahul Roy, who recently suffered a brain stroke in November, took to Intagram to reveal that he has been discharged from the hospital. The Ashiqui actor, however, said that it is a long journey to his full recovery.

He wrote, “I am back home after a long treatment in the hospital. I am recovering and it’s still a long journey for full recovery.”

He further thanked the people who helped him during the testing times. “Today I would like to thank everyone who stood by me all this while, Rohit my brother, my sister and best friend Priyanka @priyankaroy_pia my brother in law Romeer @romeersen along with my friends Aditi Gowitrikar @aditigovitrikar , Dr Huz, Zahid, Ashwini Kumar, Azhar, Shruti Dwivedi @shrutidwivediofficial , Suchitra Pillai @suchipillai and all my fans for praying for me. Love you all,” he added.

The actor, who reportedly suffered brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil, was brought to Mumbai for treatment. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital and later shifted to the Mira Road hospital on December 8, where he underwent speech therapy, physiotherapy and other treatments.

Recently, Roy underwent angiography of the brain and heart. He took to social media to share the update with his fans and followers.

Roy keeps sharing his health updates on social media from time to time along with photographs of himself posing for the camera. His sister Pia and brother-in-law Romeer are constantly with him. He has a twin brother, Rohit Roy, in Canada.


