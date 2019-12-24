Take the pledge to vote

Rahul Shetty Can't Believe He Choreographed Prabhudeva's Muqabla

Young choreographer Rahul Shetty was ecstatic to work with Prabhudeva and felt lucky to be able to recreate his iconic song in the upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3D'.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
Back in 1994, Prabhudheva danced his way into our hearts with the "Muqabla" number in "Humse Hai Muqabla". The actor-filmmaker has put on his dancing shoes again for a new version of the song, to be featured in the upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D". Young choreographer Rahul Shetty says he can't believe that he choreographed "Muqabla" for "the man himself".

"This was the second time I choreographed for Prabhu sir. Before this, it was for 'Happy hour' in 'ABCD 2'. Working with Prabhu sir is always a moment to cherish for life, and I still don't believe that I actually choreographed the iconic song 'Muqabla', and for the man himself. You don't get to do this every day, and I feel fortunate to be able to do this," said Rahul, who has choreographed for films such as "Race 3", "Baaghi 2" and "Housefull 4".

The new version of "Muqabla" also features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the lead stars of "Street Dancer 3D".

"Varun is like an elder brother and working with him is like 'vibing' with your friend rather than a superstar. As far as Shraddha goes, I love her for the beautiful human being that she is, and the way she is so dedicated towards her work," said Rahul.

