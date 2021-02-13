Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni to Face Salman Khan's Wrath on Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar

In the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan will be seen taking Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni to task. The promo shows Salman questioning Rahul and Aly for fighting with Rakhi over the last task. Rakhi deducted Rs 14 lakh from the winning amount of Bigg Boss 14 to enter the finale of the show. This action caused a huge uproar in the house with Rahul and Aly lashing out at Rakhi for spending the amount to enter the finale. In the promo, Aly told Salman that he got angry after seeing the amount which was being sacrificed by Rakhi.

Salman questions Rahul and tells him that Rakhi had right over the amount and there is a possibility that she wins this season. Rahul can be seen losing his temper and lashing out at Rakhi after Salman stated this. He starts shouting at Rakhi and says that she has been claiming that she is not going to be the winner. The host intervenes as Rahul continues to scream at Rakhi.

In the promo, Rakhi can be seen crying after Rahul blamed her again for taking away the amount from the prize money.

Next, Salmanmoved to Aly and told him that he is being rude. The host also claimed that Aly’s actions are portraying his supporter Jasmin Bhasin in a negative light.

Jab #RakhiSawant aur @rahulvaidya23 mein uthi show jeetne ki ladayi, toh @BeingSalmanKhan ne pucha ki kya Rahul maan chuke hain khudko ek winner? Dekhiye aaj raat #WeekendKaVaar mein 9 baje, #Colors par.Catch it before tv on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/EABNHxlq1Z— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) February 13, 2021

Before Rakhi, contestant Nikki Tamboli has also entered the grand finale of season 14. In the last task, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner by Paras, who is Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s connection.

However, Rubina could not enter the finale despite being declared the winner because she has been nominated for the entire season as a punishment for throwing a bucket at Rakhi. She was given a special power to choose the contestant for the grand finale. Rubina selected Nikki, making her the first contestant into the grand finale. Rakhi followed Nikki and is now the second participant to have reached the finale of the show.