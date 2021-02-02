Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are Couple Goals as They Dance to Kartik Aaryan Song 'Dil Chori'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been much discussed ever since the former proposed marriage to her on Bigg Boss 14. Reports suggest that the two may tie the knot as soon as the reality show is over.

Now, we chance upon a throwback video in which Disha and Rahul look absolutely adorable dancing together at an event. Rahul is dressed in a violet coloured kurta and white pyjama and Disha compliments him in her light green traditional attire. They dance on Kartik Aaryan song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul has been making headlines for his fights with Arshi Khan. In the recent episode, Rahul expressed his displeasure at Arshi’s attitude saying that she is the most negative person he has met.

Where Rahul admits that their bond was thick earlier, tables have turned recently. He is quite upset with Arshi’s current negative behaviour and says that she has a split personality. Arshi got emotional on hearing this and cried that Rahul's comments were completely unwarranted.

Read: Bigg Boss 14 Day 117 Written Update: It's Arshi Khan vs Rahul Vaidya and Devooleena

Rahul's journey in the BB house has been quite eventful. He even took a voluntary exit andcame back to the house. He is one of the favourites to enter the finale.