Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Bid Adieu to Ganpati Bappa Amid Their Busy Schedule

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi together after marriage. The couple welcomed Ganpati Bappa with great pomp and joy. They were recently snapped on Tuesday as they bid adieu to Bappa. The duo can be seen twinning in lavender traditional outfits. While Disha opted for a floral organza suit, Rahul kept it traditional and comfy in a plain kurta-pyjama. Both look super adorable as they perform Ganpati Visarjan Puja. Rahul’s mother, Geeta Vaidya was also seen accompanying her son and daughter-in-law.

Rahul too shared the pictures and a clip from the festivities on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures shared on his Instagram Stories, Jasmin Bhasin can be seen posing with Rahul’s mother, as she visited them for Ganpati darshan. He captioned the picture as, "Bunty." Rahul and Jasmin were seen together in Bigg Boss 14.

A few days ago on September 10, Rahul had dropped some vibrant pictures of himself and his wife Disha from the celebration. In pictures, the newly-married couple looked mesmerizing as they twinned in the shades of yellow. While Rahul had donned a lovely bright yellow kurta, Disha can be seen wearing a canary yellow saree paired with a red blouse. The duo posed in front of the Ganesha idol placed on a beautifully decorated shelf. Rahul simply wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” in the caption.

The post has garnered nearly 7 lakh likes and tons of comments. Many popular celebrities including Anushka Sen, Kanika Mann and Shefali Baggacommented on his post.

On the work front, Rahul is recently back from the shoot of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show was being shot in Cape Town. The singer was also the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14. On the other hand, Disha is currently being seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Nakuul Mehta. The show is aired on Sony Entertainment.

