Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's First Dance As Married Couple Wins Hearts on Internet

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar hosted a grand wedding reception for close friends and relatives on Friday evening after getting married in the afternoon. The couple tied the knot at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. While their wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair, the reception saw a string of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Disha looked stunning in a shimmery saree of sorts for the function. Rahul complemented his wife in a greyish white coat and black pants.

Pictures and videos from Rahul and Disha’s reception have been going viral on social media. The couple also gave special performances on their big day. Rahul and Disha danced together on the song ‘Dekha Hazaron Dafaa’ at their wedding reception. It was their first dance as a married couple. Check out the videos:

Here are some more videos from the couple’s wedding reception:

For their wedding, Rahul opted for an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, while Disha looked ravishing in red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks back. They posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said.

