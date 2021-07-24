Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Perform Puja in Post-wedding Rituals, See Pics

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16 in a dreamy wedding in Mumbai. It was a close-knit affair and was attended by their family members and close friends. It was followed up by a grand reception party. Several celebrities from the TV and music industry, including Mika Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Akansha Puri, and others graced the event. Their wedding also became a reunion for Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Ejaz Khan, and Pavitra Punia were spotted at the reception. Rahul’s best friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been by his side through all the preparations and the events.

Pictures and videos of the wedding and other events went viral on social media. And now, after completing all the major events, recently the couple performed Satyanarayan puja at their home after marriage. Pictures from their first puja, after marriage, are being widely circulated on social media. DisHul fans can’t stop gushing over the couple’s traditional Maharashtrian look. The images were shared on one of the fan pages of the singer. The

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sreelakshmi rahul | RKVIAN (@sreerahulrkv)

In the viral pictures, Rahul can be seen in an off-white kurta and yellow pitambar, also known as dhoti. On the other hand, the new bride Disha looked extremely beautiful in the Maharashtrian saree. She donned a pink saree with a golden border and a golden blouse. Along with other accessories, a traditional nath gave the perfect touch to her Maharashtrian look.

In one of the pictures, the couple is seen performing aarti along with their family members. Rahul and Disha looked amazing together and their fans are just in awe.

A day before the puja, the video of Disha’s griha pravesh had gone viral on the internet. The TV star looked elegant as ever in a red salwar-kameez. The Vaidya family welcomed the new bride by showering her with rose petals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here