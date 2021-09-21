Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Receive the 'Best Wedding Gift'

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar received a priceless wedding gift. The couple was presented with a token of togetherness in the form of their hands-impression by Bhavna Jasra. It also included a lovely picture of the couple from their wedding inside the frame. Pictures of the moment when Bhavna gifts it to super happy Disha and Rahul have gone viral on social media. Calling it the best wedding gift, the couple shared the pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

In July, the couple visited Bhavna, who transformed their moment of love and curated it into a beautiful masterpiece.

Rahul, who participated in Bigg Boss season 14, proposed to Disha from the house. The singer proposed on the actress’ birthday last year. When Disha visited the Bigg Boss house, Rahul asked her again and she said ‘yes’. The couple tied the knot on July 16. The couple settled for an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends. The wedding was followed by a reception.

In a latest interview with the radio host, Siddharth Kanan, Disha revealed that she met with Rahul at a very tough time in her life. Disha said, “Through bad times, good times, and then falling in love and then getting married. So it has been very beautiful. And, he is the calmest, most sensible person I have ever known.”

On the work front, Disha is the lead opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2.0. Rahul on the other hand, made it to top 5 in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

A few days ago on September 10, Rahul had dropped some vibrant pictures of the couple celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

While Rahul had donned a lovely bright yellow kurta, Disha can be seen wearing a canary yellow saree.

