Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Reception: Aly, Jasmin, Arjun, Shweta Dance Their Hearts Out; See Videos

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on July 16 afternoon. The wedding was attended by Rahul’s close family members and best friends Toshi Sabri and Aly Goni. Later in the evening, the couple hosted a grand reception which saw actors Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and singer Mika Singh in attendance. Rahul will be seen sharing the screen space with most of the above-mentioned celebs in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was recently shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Arjun, who attended the function with his wife Neha, shared a sweet post on his Instagram, talking about how he and Neha got to relive their own wedding moment in “DisHul Ki Shaadi."

Anushka Sen, who bonded well with Rahul while filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, posted an adorable picture with the newlyweds and extended her best wishes to them.

Check out more pictures and videos from Rahul-Disha’s reception here:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks back. They posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here