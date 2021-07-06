Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to Go Ahead with Intimate Wedding on July 16

Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up and singing sensation Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar are all set to exchange nuptial vows on July 16. The wedding is likely to be an intimate affair and only a few selected people will be invited. While speaking to ETimes, the singer had revealed that the couple is in favour of a ‘close-knit wedding.’ Rahul said that the couple wants their loved ones to attend the precocious ceremony and bless them. He informed that the marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and Gurbani Shabad will also take place at the ceremony.

Supporting her beau, Disha said that ideally marriage is a union of two people and their families and is attended by dear ones. The actress revealed that she wishes for a simple ceremony and the two are going ahead with the same. The couple is currently engaged in making final arrangements for their big day.

Vaidya and Disha became friends in 2018 over social media. In the same year, they featured together in one of Rahul’s music videos. But the two always remained friends. It was during his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Vaidya realised his love for the actress and went on to propose to her on national television. After a few days, when Disha came as a guest on the show, she accepted his proposal. The two have been going strong so far and never fail to give some major 'couple goals.'

During Vaidya’s stay inside the controversial reality show, the actress was seen strongly backing him from outside. She not only urged people to shower him with votes but also attended the finale of the show to cheer him up.

Recently, the singer returned from Cape Town after wrapping shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will premier from July 17 and Vaidya will be seen participating in some deadly stunts.

