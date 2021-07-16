Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding LIVE Updates: Aly Goni, Arshi Khan, Jasmin Bhasin to Attend Ceremony

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding LIVE Updates: Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot today. The couple announced their wedding date on social media a few days back. They posted a joint statement, informing fans about their marriage. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said.
Rahul Vaidya, 33, had proposed to Disha Parmar on the Colors reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ last year. Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the reality show as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.
Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been sharing pictures from their wedding festivities. Rahul and Disha had their Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, while the Haldi function took place on Thursday.
After the Mehndi ceremony, pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media.
Choreographer Sumit Khetan, who specialises in wedding choreography, is currently busy with preparations for singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar’s wedding. Sumit has choreographed Rahul and Disha’s moves for their Sangeet ceremony. Read the full story here.
Disha Parmar's Chooda ceremony
A picture of bride-to-be Disha Parmar from her Chooda (traditional bridal bangles) ceremony has surfaced on social media. Take a look:
Rahul and Disha perform romantic dance on their Mehndi ceremony
Rahul and Disha had their Mehndi ceremony on Wednesday. In a video, shared by Rahul on his Instagram handle, the singer is seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna." Disha Parmar wore a pink kurta and a light green sharara for her Mehendi ceremony. While Rahul opted for silk kurta and pajama.
The couple's wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.
The couple’s wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. Rahul’s former Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Arshi Khan are expected to attend the ceremony.
