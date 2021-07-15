Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Pictures from Their Haldi Ceremony Goes Viral

Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar on Friday, July 16. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures of the couple from their Haldi ceremony on Instagram.

Take a look:

Earlier, Rahul and Disha took to Instagram and shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. Disha dressed in a gorgeous pink suit, while Rahul can be seen in white kurta.

While the wedding has been on cards for quite some time now, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic kept delaying it. However, now that the wedding festivities have already begun, Disha cannot seem to hold back her excitement for the big day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that it has been a great feeling to see it finally happening after a long wait.

Disha added that she is looking forward to everything about the wedding day, from the moment she gets dressed to jaimala to vidhis and finally become a married couple. She said, “I can’t wait to start my life with him. I think it’s going to be the best day of my life, and nothing will beat this."

Meanwhile, Rahul recently shot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. He was also the first runner up of Bigg Boss 14.

