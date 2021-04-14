Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Stunning Pics from Gudi Padwa Celebrations Go Viral

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated Gudi Padwa with his partner Disha Parmar. The couple was seen celebrating the festival at Rahul’s Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai. They hoisted the ‘gudi’ and performed the traditional puja together. For the puja, Disha opted for an authentic Maharashtrian look. She wore a ‘nath’ and a ‘nauvari’ saree. Rahul Vaidya donned a blue kurta and white pyjama for the celebration. In one of the videos, the singer also made the TV actress wish fans on Gudi Padwa in Marathi.

On the occasion of Holi, Rahul Vaidya had shared a series of romantic photos with Disha. The singer also wished his fans and followers ‘Happy Holi’ and requested them to stay home and safe, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul and Disha are likely to get married soon. Rahul recently confirmed to an online portal that they are planning to tie the knot by June this year. The singer had earlier proposed marriage to Disha Parmar while on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul told Times of India, “We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months. Both of us are calm people. We aren’t fussy at all. I have performed at a lot of weddings and have witnessed all the grandeur, which is why I would prefer mine to be simple and intimate. We will host a function for the fraternity later.” Rahul Vaidya is also likely to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

