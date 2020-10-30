News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Rahul Vaidya Aologises to Jaan Kumar Sanu Over Nepotism Remark, Wins Hearts on Internet

Jaan Kumar Sanu (L), Rahul Vaidya

Jaan Kumar Sanu (L), Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya's sweet gesture of apology is winning the hearts on social media, with netizens including former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi and actress Akanksha Puri praising the singer.

On Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya apologised to Jaan Kumar Sanu over his nepotism remark on the latter. During a nomination task in last week's episode, Rahul nominated Jaan by saying that he "hates" nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. However, in the last episode, Rahul expressed regret over his statement and apologised to Jaan. He even clarified that he was unaware of the fact that Jaan's parents are separated.

Jaan accepted Rahul's apology, saying that he doesn't hold grudges and the two soon mended ties. Rahul's sweet gesture is winning the hearts on social media, with netizens including former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi and actress Akanksha Puri praising the singer.

Kamya wrote, "#RahulVaidya saying sorry to #JaanKumarSanu won hearts #BB14 @ColorsTV." While Akanksha said, "@rahulvaidya23 apology to #JaanKumarSanu was the best part of today’s episode #BB14. Jaan’s reply 'bro I hope tujhe kabhi na dekhna pade “won my heart.' These r real men for me !! Superb guys !! Best wishes."

Netizens have been seeing singer Rahul Vaidya as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 14, thanks to his straightforwardness, outspoken nature, and fearless attitude.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...