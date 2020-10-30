Rahul Vaidya Aologises to Jaan Kumar Sanu Over Nepotism Remark, Wins Hearts on Internet

On Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya apologised to Jaan Kumar Sanu over his nepotism remark on the latter. During a nomination task in last week's episode, Rahul nominated Jaan by saying that he "hates" nepotism. Rahul said that Jaan doesn't have a personality of his own and is in the show only just because he is the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. However, in the last episode, Rahul expressed regret over his statement and apologised to Jaan. He even clarified that he was unaware of the fact that Jaan's parents are separated.

Jaan accepted Rahul's apology, saying that he doesn't hold grudges and the two soon mended ties. Rahul's sweet gesture is winning the hearts on social media, with netizens including former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi and actress Akanksha Puri praising the singer.

Kamya wrote, "#RahulVaidya saying sorry to #JaanKumarSanu won hearts #BB14 @ColorsTV." While Akanksha said, "@rahulvaidya23 apology to #JaanKumarSanu was the best part of today’s episode #BB14. Jaan’s reply 'bro I hope tujhe kabhi na dekhna pade “won my heart.' These r real men for me !! Superb guys !! Best wishes."

Well played #PavitraPunia But why so much of yelling n crying? #RahulVaidya saying sorry to #JaanKumarSanu won hearts ❤️ #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

@rahulvaidya23 apology to #JaanKumarSanu was the best part of today’s episode #BB14 and Jaan’s reply “bro I hope tujhe kabhi na dekhna pade “won my heart These r real men for me !! Superb guys !! Best wishes — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) October 29, 2020

Although #RahulVadiya is my favorite but i ws a bit upset when he again mentioned Jaan father name. But today apologizing for that was a good gesture. Wesy bhi we all know Rahul ki sorry sasti nahi hai#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 — Aisha Kathia (@AishaKathia) October 30, 2020

Rahul to jaan : sorry bro mujhe pta ni tha ki tere mom dad separated h,m kbhi b tere jese situation feel ni kr sktaJaan : it's ok bro..I wish tu kbhi same situation se gujre b na#RahulVaidya apologies to jaan is❤️ #BBTrendMasterRahulVaidya Ek dil kitni bar jitoge! — Sona Rajput (@SonaChouhan13) October 29, 2020

Netizens have been seeing singer Rahul Vaidya as the potential winner of Bigg Boss 14, thanks to his straightforwardness, outspoken nature, and fearless attitude.