Rahul Vaidya Can't Stop Gushing Over Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Promo

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was one of the successful daily soaps that aired on television. The storyline hooked everyone’s attention till the very end. Now, Ekta Kapoor is all set to cast the magic of love once again with the second season of the show. The lead actors, who will essay the character of Ram Kapoor and Priya, were recently revealed. The faces of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 are Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The actors have come together to showcase their outstanding chemistry, once again. Previously, the two were seen together in the daily soap, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai.

In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul will essay the role of Ram, while Disha will portray the character of Priya. In the first season, the roles were played by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The two actors need no introduction, and their chemistry was memorable. Ram and Sakshi have set a huge benchmark, and fans are looking forward to how Nakuul and Disha will bring their zing to the character.

The storyline of the second season focuses on the life of individuals, who are in mid-thirties and are looking for a partner.

Watch the promo here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

The promo of the second season was released on August 12. Along with fans, Disha’s husband Rahul Vaidya cannot stop from gushing over the promo. Taking to his now-deleted Instagram stories, Rahul shared that he saw the promo a few hundred times and he still was not over its beauty. “All the best my live @dishaparmar,” he added. Rahul had also attached the promo on his Instagram stories.

Disha and Rahul got married last month on July 16 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. On the same day, the couple had thrown a reception party which was attended by their co-actors and other friends of the industry. Rahul’s Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants were also seen at the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here