Rahul Vaidya Dances His Heart Out At His Haldi Ceremony Ahead of Wedding With Disha Parmar

After the Mehndi ceremony, pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s Haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media. Rahul also took to his Instagram to share a Reel from his Haldi ceremony. In the video, the singer is seen having a blast with his family members and close friends as they apply Haldi on his face. Several fan pages dedicated to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also shared pictures from their Haldi ceremony on Instagram. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding is expected to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Rahul and Disha had their Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, while the Haldi function took place on Thursday. In a video shared by Rahul on his Instagram handle, he is seen dancing with Disha on the song “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna."

A few weeks back, Rahul Vaidya and TV actor Disha Parmar announced that they’d tie the knot on July 16. The couple posted a joint statement on social media, informing fans about their marriage.

Vaidya, 33, had proposed Parmar on the Colors reality show “Bigg Boss" last year. Towards the end of the show, when Parmar, 26, appeared on the reality show as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

The couple was supposed to get married soon after “Bigg Boss" ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

