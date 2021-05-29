movies

1-MIN READ

Rahul Vaidya Dedicates Emotional Post to Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Miss You, Always'

Rahul Vaidya Dedicates Emotional Post to Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Miss You, Always'

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, singer Rahul Vaidya penned an emotional post for the late actor.

Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up Rahul Vaidya has shared a moving note for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The singer took to his Twitter account to dedicate an emotional post for the actor, who passed away on June 14 last year. Rahul wrote, “Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha (I’ve been meaning to say something for a long time)… Sushant bhai, Amar Raho! Miss you… always #SushantSinghRajput." An engineering dropout, Sushant was inclined towards dancing when he was a student at Delhi Technological University. He soon enrolled in choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and later joined acting guru Barry John’s classes. He also performed as a background dancer in the song “Dhoom again" with Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2006 film “Dhoom 2"

Sushant starred in hits like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kedarnath, and Chhichhore, but his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s in the 2007 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Meanwhile, Rahul is currently in Cape Town for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He first came into public consciousness after participating in the first season of Indian Idol.

first published:May 29, 2021, 10:36 IST