Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Dress Up as Groom and Bride, Disha Patani Reveals Fitness Secret

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar set couple goals as they dress up as groom and bride for a music video. After a successful stint in Bigg Boss 14, where Rahul emerged as the first runner-up, his relationship with television actress Disha is going pretty strong too. The couple post a lot of cute pictures on their social media handles also, sending their fans into a tizzy.

Disha Patani keeps giving her fans major fitness goals. Be it through her movie appearances or her social media pics and videos, she motivates all to stay fit and follow a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on social media in which a netizen asked her the secret to her fitness. In response, she wrote, “mehnat (hard work).”

An actor who has previously worked in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has been caught on the charges of theft. The actor named Miraj Vallabhadas Kapri took to chain snatching and theft after losing millions to betting addiction. To repay his debts, the actor along with his friend Vaibhav Babu Jadav started chain snatching on Mumbai streets.

The trailer of the much awaited movie Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan is all set to woo the audience.As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of the movie has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be released in the first week of April 2021.

The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer cop-action drama “Sooryavanshi” will not release on April 30 as earlier scheduled, owing to the current Covid situation in Maharashtra. “Team Sooryavanshi postpones the release of the film. The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state,” a statement issued by the makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial reads.

