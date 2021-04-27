Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Go Live on Instagram Late at Night, Fans Ask 'Doesn't Disha Ever Go Home?'

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya held an unplanned live session on Instagram after midnight, along with his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar.

Reading the comments fans dropped for them, Disha said, “Oho! Kisine likha hai Disha apne ghar nahi jaati (Someone has written that Disha does not go to her own house)." Replying to the same, Rahul said, “Nahi Disha ghar jaati hai (Disha does go to her home)."

Another fan asked if Disha would want to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Disha replied, “Nahi (No)," whereas Rahul added, “Mera to Bigg Boss ho gaya hai (I am done with Bigg Boss)."

Rahul has also shared the video on his Instagram handle. “Unplanned live," he captioned it.

Rahul was in the Bigg Boss 14 till earlier this year, when he realised his feelings for Disha and proposed to her.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rahul had opened up about their marriage saying that, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge.”

Disha, on the other hand, informed that the duo has not fixed a date owning to the pandemic.

