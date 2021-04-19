Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Have Eyes Only for Each Other in Music Video 'Madhanya'

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s new music video, Madhanya, has been released on YouTube. The wedding love song is sung by Rahul and Asees Kaur and the composition of the track is by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

In the music video, Rahul and Disha are seen getting married to each other. While Rahul is seen dressed in a cream-coloured sherwani, Disha looks pretty in a pink lehenga. Later, Disha leaves her home and goes to her in-laws where she romances with Rahul.

The video ends with the couple getting caught as they sneak out from their family to meet each other outside where they dance.

Rahul was in the Bigg Boss 14 till earlier this year, when he realised his feelings for Disha and proposed to her.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Rahul had opened up about their marriage saying that, “Well, there are some people jo chup chupake pyar karte hein but hum danke ki chot pe shaadi karenge.”

Disha, on the other hand, informed that the duo has not fixed a date owning to the pandemic.

