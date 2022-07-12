Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Jet Off to London, Actress Takes 10-Day Leave From Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Shoot

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress-wife Disha Parmar left Mumbai early this morning to usher in their first wedding anniversary all the way to London. Disha had to take a leave from her super-hit show Bade Acche Lagte Hain for her vacation. Talking to ETimes, Rahul said, “We are leaving for London. We won’t be here for 10 days. It’s our first wedding anniversary on July 16.”

Disha and Rahul tied the knot only last year after dating for some time. Rahul proposed to her on national television through the popular reality show Big Boss Season 14, which he was then a part of. Disha had also appeared on the show to accept the proposal. While Rahul has worked as a playback singer for a lot of popular Bollywood music directors, Disha has been the face of some very popular Hindi daily soaps.

Disha currently plays the lead in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’ opposite her ‘Pyar Ka Dard Hain’ co-star Nakuul Mehta. ETimes also quoted their source as saying, “Ekta was happy to give her leave; Disha has put in some very good and hard work in the show.”

Fans might be a little disappointed because Disha will not be seen as much on the show for the next couple of days because of her small trip but it will not be too surprising if Ekta Kapoor and the director have already shot a few extra scenes with her as a way of compensating for her not being on the show. Ardent DisHul followers however are in for a treat because their favourite power couple does not shy away from sharing their personal updates on their respective social media accounts.

Once in their vacay spot in London, one can only expect them to take the internet by storm with their cute posts together.

